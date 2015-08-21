Does Patterning: Drum Machine "redefine" iOS beatmaking?

We can't yet vouch for the quality of Olympia Noise Co.'s new Patterning: Drum Machine, but after watching the preview video, we are inclined to believe the developer when it says that this new iPad app is "as beautiful as it is powerful".

Based around a circular interface, Patterning is described as "a seriously inspiring tool for making beats". Patterns can be crafted with the swipe of a finger; you can create everything from four-to-the-floor beats to evolving poly-metric rhythms; parameters can be automated; and patterns can be arranged on the timeline to create songs.

There are also effects, plus support for Audiobus, Inter-App Audio and good old MIDI. Samples of classic drum machines come included, as do exclusive kits from contemporary producers and musicians. You can also import your own samples to create personalised kits.

Find out more on the Olympia Noise Co. website. Patterning: Drum Machine is available now on the Apple App Store priced at £7.99/$9.99 - the developer recommends that you run it on an iPad 3 or later.