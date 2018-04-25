Overloud’s Comp G Compressor plugin looks very familiar

Overloud isn’t the first company to emulate a certain classic British VCA Master Bus compressor, but if the new Comp G can deliver the sound of the original hardware, we doubt that anyone’s going to complain too much.

It promises to be a realistic emulation that also goes beyond its forebear in several respects. It offers built-in parallel compression that can be controlled with a single knob, mid-side processing and filters on the sidechain. There’s continuous time and ratio selection, multi-level undo/redo and an A/B comparison feature. Scribble strips enable you to take notes anywhere on the plugin panel, and you can calibrate the meters at four different “sensibilities”.

Comp G is the latest in Overloud’s Gems plugin range and is available as a VST/AU/AAX plugin and a standalone application. The regular price is $139/€139, but it’s currently on sale for the introductory price of $89/€89. Find out more and download a demo on the Overloud website.