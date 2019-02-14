Output’s Arcade loop synth now lets you use a collection of master recordings from “time-honoured songs”

Output has announced an interest-piquing update to Arcade, the cloud-powered, loop-based synth that enables you to play samples on your MIDI controller keyboard. Among the enhancements in version 1.2 is a new sample collection known as The Crate, which features a range of original master recordings that you can use and abuse without having to pay any royalties.

The Crate is the result of a deal made between Output and BMG publishing, in partnership with Universal Music Group and Countdown Media. The included loops, which are organised into playable kits, are said to be taken from “time-honoured songs dating back centuries”.

Other enhancements in Arcade 1.2 include a revamped browser homepage, automatic key and tempo detection, and the option to use the software standalone rather than just as a plugin.

Find out more on the Output website. You can try Arcade for free for 14 days, after which you’ll need to pay $10/£9 a month to subscribe.