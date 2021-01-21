Output and Barefoot Audio cross a new Frontier as they release their long-awaited “gold standard” studio monitors

GEAR 2021: We’d almost forgotten about Output and Barefoot Sound’s studio monitor project, announced at NAMM 2020 , but it’s finally borne fruit with the launch of Frontier. Shipping as a pair, these speakers promise “the new gold standard in studio sound”.

Frontier is certainly a looker; it has a solid walnut base for isolation and there’s a nice bit of LED lighting going on above. There are 6.5-inch/1.25-inch coaxial aluminium drivers - designed and tuned by Thomas Barefoot - that promise flat anechoic response and low distortion, and a 200-watt combined bi-amplified architecture.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

The forward facing tuned port, meanwhile, is designed to give you an accurate representation of the bass in your mix.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Output) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Output)

The Frontiers ship in 100% recyclable packaging and have an EcoMode that reduces power consumption, so they could be a more planet-friendly option, too.