Orange Learn is now offering a course for vocalists with graded exams

Orange Learn has already established an impressive reputation with its graded online guitar lessons, and now its launching its service for vocalists with exams from debut to grade 8.

Orange Learn is the the educational arm of Orange Amplification and its new Vocal Performance Graded Exams are developed in partnership with Online Music Exams focus entirely on the performance of songs. It also offers the flexibility of allowing exams to be "taken anywhere, at any time, and as many times as needed."

(Image credit: Orange Learn )





Popular songs featured in the syllabus include Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran, Cuz I Love You by Lizzo and Own it by Stormz; alongside Olivio Rodrigo's Drivers License, Andy Grammer's Don't Give Up On Me and Billie Eilish's Bad Guy. Students can even choose their own songs providing they fit the syllabus parameter guidelines



The course includes nine graded exams; debut through to Grade 8. Grades 1 to 8 are regulated qualifications and recognised by the RQF (regulated Qualifications Framework) and EQF (European Qualifications Framework) via awarding body, The Learning Machine.

(Image credit: Orange Learn )

More on Orange Learn (Image credit: Orange Amplification) Interview: Orange Amplification founder Cliff Cooper on the company's online guitar lessons and what makes their amps special

Each exam will require a student to introduce and perform a selection of songs. Students will then receive feedback from a professional singer and a vocal examiner, and receive a certificate of qualification on passing.



"Music education has always been close to my heart," says Orange Amps CEO Cliff Cooper, Orange Amps CEO, ‘Orange Learn’s Vocal Performance syllabus and exams is about encouraging the uniqueness of each individual to shine, allowing a space for them to develop performance and communication skills and gain a qualification.’



Find out more at orangeamps.com/learn-vocal/