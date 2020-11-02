One more thing: it looks like Apple’s first ARM-based silicon Macs are coming on 10 November

As predicted , Apple has confirmed another of its special events, at which it’s widely expected that the company will announce its first ARM-powered silicon Macs.

Promising ‘one more thing’ (presumably for 2020), the company has confirmed that this will take place at the Apple Park on 10 November at 10am PST. It seems almost inconceivable that this won’t herald the arrival of the first silicon laptops and/or desktops, though whether there’ll be new Intel models as well remains to be seen.

The question now is which models we’ll be getting and how much they’ll cost. There’s been speculation that a standard silicon MacBook could start from as little as $799, with a 13-inch silicon MacBook Pro starting at $1,099 .

The silicon switch was announced back in June , with Apple stating that its new chips will deliver better performance with lower power usage.

All - we hope and assume - will be revealed next week...