Superbooth 23: Oberheim’s OB-X8 desktop module is smaller and cheaper than the keyboard version, but sounds just as good

Superbooth 23: The headline says it all, really. Oberheim has unveiled a desktop version of its stunning OB-X8 synth and, aside from the omission of the keys and paddles, it’s pretty much the same as the keyboard version.

With the all-analogue signal path in place, this means that the OB-X8 module should sound just as good as the standard synth. The Arpeggiator and Keyboard Split & Double functionality is here, too, ready to accept instruction from your favourite MIDI controller.

Launched almost exactly a year ago, The OB-X8 takes the best bits of the OB-X, OB-Xa and OB-8 - manufactured between 1979 and 1985 - and packs them into a new eight-voice analogue synth. You get all the presets from those OB classics, plus the ability to combine their architectures to create hitherto unheard sounds.

We called the OB-X8 a beautiful synth that’s destined to be a classic in its own right, but bemoaned the fact that, with a price tag of $4,999/£4,799, a lot of people won’t be able to afford it. At $3,499/£3,399, the new module isn’t exactly cheap, either, but it’s significantly more affordable, and won’t take up as much space in your studio.

That said, the 61-note Fatar keyboard on the standard OB-X8 is excellent, offering both velocity-sensitivity and aftertouch support. And, if you’re going to spend thousands of dollars/pounds on a new synth, you might decide that having something that you can just turn on and play anytime (not to mention take to gigs) is a prerequisite

Find out more on the Oberheim (opens in new tab) website.