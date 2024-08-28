Oasis open pre-sale ticket ballot - you have until 7pm tonight

Oasis have shared the ticket details for next year’s UK reunion gigs and a pre-sale ballot that fans can sign up to to increase their chances of grabbing tickets.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am UK this Saturday. But fans who sign up to the pre-sale ballot before 7pm tonight (the 28th) have a chance of getting their mitts on tix before everyone else this Friday.

It is only a ballot, mind you. Success is not guaranteed. And even then success in the ballot does not guarantee you tickets – these will be allocated on a first come first serve basis. But interested fans can register here at https://oasis.os.fan/.

Once you click the link you’re directed to fill in your email, phone number and date of birth. Once you’re through that there are some questions about how many Oasis shows you’ve been to (this apparently has no bearing on the success of your application) and one teaser to filter out the tourists – who was the drummer in the original Oasis line up?

Assuming you don’t flunk that last question, you’ll be asked to select a location to see the band perform – the options are UK, Ireland or no preference – and finally a confirmation email will be sent to you. At the time of writing these emails were slow in arriving, such is the volume of entries to the ballot.

Yes, unsurprisingly there is high demand for these tickets. Fans have been waiting 15 years, after all.

Many of the finer details of the reunion are yet to be filled in. There’s no confirmed news yet on who else is even in the band other than the Gallaghers. One tabloid has reported that the rest of the group will consist of Noel’s High Flying Birds, which would make sense given that they’ll be kicking their heels next summer.

At present the band’s 14 UK and Ireland shows are their only European dates, although it a press release has said that “plans are underway for Oasis Live 25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year”. All sorts of rumours are afoot that the band will headline Glastonbury next year too.

The group may want to erase the memory of their underwhelming performance at the festival in 2004, but Glastonbury hardly need the presence of Oasis to shift tickets. Then there’s all the what ifs about whether Noel and Liam can keep it together long enough to complete what is likely to stretch out to a world tour.

And so we enter a new era of the Gallagher soap opera. This is one story that already looks set to dominate 2025.