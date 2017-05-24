Novation isn’t running short of new ideas for its Circuit groovebox

Another update for Circuit, Novation’s ever-more-capable groovebox, has landed. Version 1.5 of the firmware has been released, and puts the focus on increased expression in your sequences and faster previewing of patches.

In the Gate sequencer, the Fractional Gate feature gives you six times more precision per step, and you have the option of programming staccato steps. Novation says that this enhanced functionality opens up the possibility of using Circuit’s sequencer to drive a modular system.

Synth Patch Preview, meanwhile enables you to listen to patches directly from the selection view. In the case of Poly patches, you hear the root, third and fifth notes of the current scale and key, and for mono patches you just hear the root note.

Another new feature is MIDI CC Send and Receive, which has also been added to the new Circuit Mono Station.

The Circuit 1.5 update is free and available via Novation’s Components and Components standalone on PC or Mac. Find out more on the Novation website.