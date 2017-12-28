Novation Circuit Mono Station - MusicRadar hands-on

Simon Arblaster and Si Truss unbox the brand new member of the Circuit family to see what lies within.

What is seemingly just the original Circuit with a Bass Station II bolted on the top, does have a few extra tricks up its sleeve.

In keeping with the original Circuit, Mono Station is quite the sequencing powerhouse. We explore its many features and some of the sounds you can expect from Novation’s latest groovebox.

MORE INFO: Novation embraces analogue with the Peak synth and Circuit Mono Station groovebox