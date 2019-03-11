Novation Circuit gets updated with four new features in v1.8

Novation has updated its inspirational affordable synth/groovebox, Circuit, with four new features coming to version 1.8.

Committed to the ongoing development of the Circuit, the UK firm has added more features that “are sure to benefit every producer’s creative workflow.”

The new features include non-quantised recording, synth microstep editing, per-note velocity tracking and assignable MIDI channels.

Here are those details in full:

Non-quantised recording

The ability to record ‘off the grid’ has long been one of the most requested features by Circuit users, and now, with firmware v1.8, you can capture synth and drum tracks directly to microsteps, representing even your most rhythmically complex ideas in all their atemporal glory. From wonky Dilla-style beats and quick-fire fills to authentic-sounding strums and beyond, non-quantised recording takes Circuit to new heights of musicality.

Synth microstep editing

As well as recording your synth lines without quantise, you can now also edit them at the microstep level. With six microsteps to every full step, you’ve got plenty of resolution for repositioning notes off the grid, enabling the programming of subtle timing tweaks, fast triplets and more.

Per-note velocity tracking

Prior to firmware v1.8, all Synth notes falling on the same step were always set to the same velocity. Now, not only will notes recorded over other notes on the same step maintain their velocities independently, but you can manually edit those velocities after the fact. In conjunction with non-quantised recording, per-note velocity tracking makes Circuit more expressive and versatile than ever.

Assignable MIDI channels

Ever wished you could change Circuit’s MIDI channel assignments from their defaults? Now you can! Firmware v1.8 lets you set Synth 1, Synth 2 and Drums to whichever MIDI channels you like, from 1 to 15, for increased flexibility when integrating Circuit into your broader studio setup.