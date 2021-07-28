Nothing and Teenage Engineering reveal ear (1) wireless earbuds

Nothing have teamed up with Teenage Engineering to produce some seriously stylish wireless 'buds with a futuristic, semi-transparent design.

There's a pretty impressive raft of features packed into the ear (1)'s translucent body: the earbuds offer active noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance, gesture controls, Bluetooth 5.2, in-ear detection, app support with EQ optimisation, and 3 high-def microphones. Battery life looks promising too, with six hours of playing time getting a boost to 34 with the help of the wireless charging case.

(Image credit: Nothing )



The hotly-anticipated product is the first to be announced by Nothing, a consumer tech startup with an all-star executive team that includes two transplants from Teenage Engineering. The Swedish synth manufacturer's co-founder and CEO Jesper Kouthoofd and vice head of design Tom Howard are leading the creative team at Nothing, and it's not hard to see their influence in the ear (1)'s striking aesthetic.



No word on sound quality just yet, though two 11.6mm drivers and hardware tuned by the experts at TE promise good things. The earbuds are priced competitively, too, sitting at £99 and $99 - almost half the price of Apple's Airpods Pro.



A limited run of ear (1) devices will be available worldwide from Nothing's website and selected retail partners on July 31, with the product going on general sale on 17 August.