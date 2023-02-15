Is Nord teasing the release of the Stage 4 keyboard tomorrow?

Nord have shared a cryptic social media post teasing the imminent release of a new product, due to be unveiled tomorrow, February 16.

It looks like Clavia, the Swedish manufacturer that owns Nord, is poised to announce the Stage 4, the successor to their popular Stage 3 keyboard. A new website, set up by Clavia and titled with the Stage 4's product name, features a faint image of the new instrument and a countdown that's set to finish tomorrow.

Little has been revealed about the Stage 4's specs, and the image that's been shared doesn't tell us much. Keen-eyed spectators have noted the Stage 4's physical tone-shaping drawbars, which will presumably be used to control the keyboard's B3 organ engine, and were previously only available on the Nord Stage 3 Compact. The Stage 4's front panel seems to have been significantly rearranged, with each of the instrument's sound engines being given its own dedicated area in the controls.

The Stage 4 will be building on the success of Nord's Stage 3, released in 2017. The 88-key instrument incorporated technology from across Nord's product range into a highly versatile and powerful keyboard, taking the virtual analogue synth engine from the Nord Lead A1 and the organ engine from the Nord C2D, and combining these with Nord's Piano Library sounds and tons of effects capabilities.

Lively debate has been ignited on the manufacturer's Facebook page, with commenters variously hoping for an improvement to the Stage 3's Fatar keybed, expanded sample memory, and upgraded synth engines.

We've no word on pricing, but impressive as they are, Nord's products typically aren't cheap: you'll likely be looking at something around $5000. The Stage 3 can currently be purchased (opens in new tab) for around $4000.

When we know more, so will you.