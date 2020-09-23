No, that’s not a TR-909 you’re looking at, but it might be as close as you can get if you want to buy one

If Roland’s digital 909 reboot isn’t quite buttering your parsnips and you’re sick of waiting for Behringer’s clone , it might be worth taking a look at Steda Electronics’ SR-909, which looks like being about as close to the original as you can get.

Available in kit form, this can be used not only to build your own near-enough 909, but also for spares if you need to repair your Roland original. You get a steel case, which can either be in black or the classic 909 cream.

Despite the DIY nature of this project, it’s not a cheap option, though the current price of $909 might at least raise a wry smile (full price will be $1,100).