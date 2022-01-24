New Yamaha PSR-E portable keyboards promise “pro-quality sound for the first time”

Yamaha is promising more bang for your beginner keyboard buck with the PSR-EW425 and PSR-E473, which promise “pro-quality sound for the first time” at their price points. These are set to replace the ​​PSR-E463 and PSR-EW410 in the PSR range.

Yamaha says that this kind of sound quality was only previously available in its higher-end keyboard models: both of the new PSRs offer “high resolution” voices, and are the only models in the PSR-E range to feature two channels for insert effects. Like the sounds, these effects are said to be “top-quality”.

The PSR-EW425 and PSR-E473 have 76- and 61-note touch-sensitive keyboards respectively, and offer 820 voices apiece. They also come with a Super Articulation Lite feature, with compatible voices promising to simulate the tone, resonance, and material characteristics of the instruments they’re emulating.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Both keyboards have redesigned control panels and LCD displays for a better workflow, and the numeric keyboard has been replaced by direct category access. This should make it easier to get to the voices, styles and other features that you’re looking for.

If you need more volume when you’re playing, there’s a Mega Boost button that gives you an additional +6dB. Yamaha says that, in some performance situations, this could mean that you can get away without hooking up to a PA system, but if you do need to do that, there are left and right audio outputs in addition to the headphones jack.

There’s also a mic input, so you can sing along to your playing, along with vocal effects, quick sampling and motion effects. The Rec’n’Share and MusicSoft Manager apps, meanwhile, enable you to share your music, exchange data and communicate.

The PSR-EW425 and PSR-E473 are expected to be hitting stores in March or April. Prices are £545 and £412 respectively.