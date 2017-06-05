New tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2017)
Universal Audio Apollo Twin MkII
From five-star hardware to game-changing plugins, our tech team has been deluged with superb tech gear this month.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the tech gear that was reviewed on the site in May. We start with that aforementioned high-scoring hardware - the Universal Audio Apollo Twin MkII.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With Unison preamps and full access to the UAD catalogue, the Apollo Twin MkII does more than just amazing interfacing.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Apollo Twin MkII
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves Electric Grand 80
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Electric Grand faithfully recreates the sound of Yamaha’s revered piano, plays beautifully and throws in a few tasty extras to boot.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Electric Grand 80
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Acustica Audio Lime Crazy88
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Acustica’s best yet, Lime sounds so good you’ll have trouble believing it’s not a physical channel strip - except for that lag...”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Lime Crazy88
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
XILS-lab PolyKB III
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Despite some strange limitations, XILS’ one-of-a-kind synth sounds spectacular and programs surprisingly easily, given its esoteric nature.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-lab PolyKB III
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Parawave Audiodesign Rapid
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With a vast eight-layer architecture, brilliantly designed modulators and stunning library of wavetables and samples, Rapid sounds incredible and never gets overwhelming.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Parawave Audiodesign Rapid
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Joey Sturgis Tones Toneforge Guilty Pleasure
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might be a one-trick pony, but if you’re after classic high-gain amp tones, Guilty Pleasure comes cheap and sounds great.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joey Sturgis Tones Toneforge Guilty Pleasure
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audio-Technica AE2300
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It doesn’t come cheap, but the AE2300’s attractive design, compact footprint and supreme build quality make it an incredibly desirable instrument mic for both live and studio use."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio-Technica AE2300
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Waldorf kb37
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great idea that’s nicely thought-out and well implemented, the only thing holding the kb37 back is its high price tag.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf kb37
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Teenage Engineering PO-32 Tonic
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The PO-32 is a fun and inspiring noise-maker and the added MicroTonic compatibility broadens its sonic scope considerably.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Teenage Engineering PO-32 Tonic
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roli Blocks
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Blocks is an interesting hardware concept, but it’s currently severely underserved by poor software implementation.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roli Blocks
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland System-8
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The System-8 covers a vast sonic territory with superb flexibility – from vintage Roland tones to futuristic sounds, it truly delivers.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland System-8
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)