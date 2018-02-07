New tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2018)
AudioThing Wave Box
We started 2018 in right royal style here at MusicRadar, with a small but perfectly formed selection of tech gear getting the review treatment.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the software and hardware that was reviewed on the site during January. We start with the Wave Box from AudioThing.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Balancing simplicity and depth in true AudioThing style, Wave Box is a powerful, fun distortion plugin for any producer.”
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing Wave Box
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Cyclone Analogic TT-303 Bass Bot V2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This great-sounding TB-style synth/sequencer combines authentic synthesis with an updated sequencer that doesn’t entirely lose sight of its origins.”
FULL REVIEW: Cyclone Analogic TT-303 Bass Bot V2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Boutique TR-08
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A decent-sounding digital resurrection of a classic beatbox, although extra outs and more adjustable sonics would be a welcome addition to this new model.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland Boutique TR-08
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Icon Platform M+
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A compact and robust DAW controller that works on its own or alongside further Platform fader expanders. Basic but reliable.”
FULL REVIEW: Icon Platform M+
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dexibell Vivo S7
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid-sounding, pretty- portable stage piano at a very appealing price. There are areas that need refining, but it’s still a contender in this very competitive market.”
FULL REVIEW: Dexibell Vivo S7
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)