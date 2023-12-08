The launch of Suzuki’s new Omnichord has been "postponed", but the good news is that it will be at the 2024 Winter NAMM Show

As we approach the end of the year, the time has come not only to celebrate some of the best new synths, drum machines and Eurorack gear of 2023, but also to question the whereabouts of the products we were told would be released before the end of December but haven’t yet materialised.

Which brings us to Suzuki’s new version of the Omnichord. We were initially told that this was “scheduled to be released around the fall of 2023” in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Suzuki Musical Instruments Manufacturing.

Unfortunately, this time slot has been missed: in fact, in a recent statement on its website, Suzuki confirmed that the Omnichord OM-108, the name given to the new instrument, has officially been postponed. “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers who have been eagerly looking forward to the release,” the company adds.

Not to worry, though, because the good news is that the OM-108 is on track to be exhibited at the 2024 Winter NAMM Show, which takes place between January 25 and 28, 2024. The company says that it will also confirm a new release date at the event.

Played using a combination of chord buttons and a touch-sensitive strum plate that you can either tap or slide across, the Omnichord made its debut in 1981, and various different models were released up until 1999. The instrument was thrust back into the spotlight earlier this year when Gorillaz’ Damon Albarn revealed that the beat for Clint Eastwood, one of the band’s biggest hits, is powered by one the machine’s auto-accompaniment presets (Rock 1, in case you’re interested).

The OM-108 looks set to feature this and other classic Omnichord beats, and also to revisit some of the original sounds. There will be new ones, too, and it will be possible to layer two sounds on the strumplate for additional expression. New sus4 / add9 chord options will be here, too.

Check out some audio-only preview videos of the Omnichord OM-108 below in preparation for ‘setting your plates to strum’ early next year.