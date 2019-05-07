New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2019)
Epiphone Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’ Plus
Another month, another absolutely sublime haul of guitar gear.
Here, we’re looking at all of the guitar gear reviewed on the site in April - and there are some beauties in the mix.
Let's kick things off with the Epiphone Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’ Plus.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the smartest Les Pauls Epiphone has produced, offering plenty of Gibson flavour for a considerably lower price tag - and other finishes are available!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’ Plus
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Hamer Sunburst
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re looking for a twin-humbucker classic-style solidbody, the Sunburst should be on your radar.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hamer Sunburst
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Heritage H-150
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A benchmark guitar that holds its own with the mighty G.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Heritage H-150
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor Builder's Edition 517E Grand Pacific
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A stage-ready, tonally adept instrument that will provide the goods reliably for years.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Builder's Edition 517E Grand Pacific
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Hamer Monaco Korina
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Monaco Korina was tough to prise from our hands.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hamer Monaco Korina
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Heritage H-535
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A 100 per cent fit-for-purpose tool of our trade.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Heritage H-535
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A guitar that offers plenty for the performing or recording musician.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Boss DC-2W Dimension C
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fresh modulation flavour to add to your arsenal.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss DC-2W Dimension C
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Eastman DT30 GACE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With all of the tonal colours available here, we suspect that, in the right player’s hands, this guitar could paint masterpieces.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eastman DT30 GACE
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Marshall Studio Vintage Combo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’ve always wanted to go over big with Marshall, size is no longer an issue.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall Studio Vintage Combo
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)