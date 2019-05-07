New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2019)

Another month, another absolutely sublime haul of guitar gear.

Here, we’re looking at all of the guitar gear reviewed on the site in April - and there are some beauties in the mix.

Let's kick things off with the Epiphone Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’ Plus.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“One of the smartest Les Pauls Epiphone has produced, offering plenty of Gibson flavour for a considerably lower price tag - and other finishes are available!”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’ Plus

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)