New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2018)
Martin D-28 Reimagined for 2017
The NAMM Show may have brought with it an absolute avalanche of gorgeous new gear, but we've had plenty of fine guitars and amps on our test bench recently, too.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on the site during January. We start with this beauty from Martin.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“In looking back at its own history, Martin has made this D-28 the most attractive yet.”
FULL REVIEW: Martin D-28 Reimagined for 2017
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Emma DiscumBOBulator
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A decent pedal let down by a high price tag.”
FULL REVIEW: Emma DiscumBOBulator
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Bigfoot Engineering Yak Face XL
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you are looking to add some vintage Fender blackface flavour to your pedalboard, this will definitely get you into the zone.”
FULL REVIEW: Bigfoot Engineering Yak Face XL
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro-Harmonix Operation Overlord Allied Overdrive
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A practical overdrive/distortion suitable for both guitar and studio applications.”
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Operation Overlord Allied Overdrive
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s not a cheap date but it’s an astonishing guitar: a player’s tool of the highest calibre.”
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Danelectro ‘66
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Dano’s semi-Semie could certainly rock your world if the price is ‘rite.”
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro ‘66
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mooer Red Truck
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Essential effects in one package.”
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Red Truck
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An incredibly cool guitar that won't break the bank.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild M-40E
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A welcome return...”
FULL REVIEW: Guild M-40E
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro-Harmonix Tone Corset
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A pedalboard-friendly compressor with a good mix of options that complements guitar sound.”
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Tone Corset
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)