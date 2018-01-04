Emma DiscumBOBulator review

Despite the large size and higher price, the DiscumBOBulator is a simple offering.

A boutique auto-wah with plenty of headroom, there’s a toggle button for helping players dial in a tone that suits them, then pots for sensitivity, envelope attack and filter bandwith. The second footswitch offers a boost of up to 10dB, controlled via the marked pot, though the auto-wah is more than punchy enough, especially with the attack up and the width pulled back.

Instead of a boost control it might have been nice to have had an expression input, but the core sounds are solid.