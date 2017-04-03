New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2017)

Beautiful acoustics, crushing electrics, innovative pedals - yup, we’ve seen plenty of awesome gear this month.

Here, we take a look at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in March. We kick off with the Faith Nomad Mini-Saturn.

Read more: Supro Blues King 12

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“A fine choice of travel guitar, but not quite on the level of the all-mahogany version.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Faith Nomad Mini-Saturn

(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)