New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2017)
Faith Nomad Mini-Saturn
Beautiful acoustics, crushing electrics, innovative pedals - yup, we’ve seen plenty of awesome gear this month.
Here, we take a look at all of the guitar gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in March. We kick off with the Faith Nomad Mini-Saturn.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A fine choice of travel guitar, but not quite on the level of the all-mahogany version.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Nomad Mini-Saturn
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Faith Nomad Mini-Neptune
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superb little instrument that rivals the best in its class.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Nomad Mini-Neptune
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Alhambra 2F
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Good guitar for the money you pay and the quality of sound it has.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alhambra 2F
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Admira F4
Camps M-5-S
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A reliable guitar with a good sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Camps M-5-S
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Supro Jamesport
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With a raft of designs from the past to draw on, we suspect Supro is back for the long haul. We certainly hope so - we haven’t had as much fun as this for ages!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro Jamesport
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Shergold Masquerader 1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Patrick and his team have done a remarkable job of turning an ugly duckling into, if not quite a swan, a much more attractive bird with a rock-aimed boutique-y vibe.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shergold Masquerader 1
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Supro Westbury
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A well-constructed slice of retro solidbody.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro Westbury
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 814CE DLX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The 814 is a guitar with a well-earned reputation, offering a wonderful playing experience across the fretboard.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 814CE DLX
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Shergold Masquerader 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This guitar is built superbly with an unusual wood combination that further separates it from the host of alder or ash-bodied, maple-necked options out there.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shergold Masquerader 2
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Bogner Burnley
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Dynamic, versatile... what more do you want?”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bogner Burnley
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Friedman BE-OD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For £199, this pedal will let you in on one of rock’s best-kept secrets.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Friedman BE-OD
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Diezel VH4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A stellar pedal that does exactly what it says on the tin.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Diezel VH4
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Supro Dual-Tone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With a raft of designs from the past to draw on, we suspect Supro is back for the long haul. We certainly hope so - we haven’t had as much fun as this for ages!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro Dual-Tone
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ernie Ball Music Man St Vincent
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This beautifully-made guitar shows the danger of judging a book by its cover.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ernie Ball Music Man St Vincent
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Shergold Masquerader 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This guitar feels very now, rather than a relic or reissue from a bygone age.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shergold Masquerader 3
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G5435TG-BLK-LTD16 Electromatic Pro Jet
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For the money, this guitar is a definite keeper, and one that could easily become your trademark guitar.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5435TG-BLK-LTD16 Electromatic Pro Jet
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Supro Coronado II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superb return that is well worth investigating.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro Coronado II
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)