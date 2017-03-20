Friedman BE-OD review

For £199, this pedal will let you in on one of rock’s best-kept secrets.

The BE-OD pairs down Friedman’s Marshall-inspired BE-100 amp to pedal form.

Control-wise, it’s the most preamp-like here and there’s an internal gain trim pot, too.

Maxing out the gain, you’d think it was already turned up full, but a quick look inside reveals that it’s factory-set to halfway! In truth, cranking it past three-quarters is too much, but it’s a nice addition.

This is a cracking all-round distortion. Its defined bite and increased output is very noticeable and the tight control does exactly that - removing flab - and the BE impressively retains its character across the gain spectrum.