Nazareth lead singer Dan McCafferty dies, aged 76

Dan McCafferty, founding member and longtime lead singer of classic rock stalwarts Nazareth has died, aged 76.

The world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew

Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew shared the news. “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” he wrote on facebook.

“Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

"Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

Best known for hits Love Hurts and Hair of the Dog, Scottish band Nazareth was formed in 1968 and rose to prominence with 1975 album Hair of the Dog, featuring the titular breakthrough hit.

The album went on to sell over 1 million copies in the US, earning Platinum certification, and the band remain active, though McCafferty left the fold in 2015 for health reasons.

(Image credit: Fin Costello / Getty)

During his tenure, McCafferty performed on 23 Nazareth albums and released his third and final solo album Last Testament in 2019.