Native Instruments' massive 50% off sale is almost over – save big on Massive X, Traktor and more while you still can

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now a tiny speck in the rear view mirror, that doesn't mean the deals have stopped altogether. In fact, Native Instruments' “biggest ever Thanksgiving sale” is still live for a few more days, and offering big savings across the company's highly regarded range.

If you own a previous version of the Komplete bundle, fore example, you can upgrade to the latest one at a 50% discount, and there are also half price offers on a wide range of instruments and effects.

There are some great plugin to be had too, including Massive X, NI’s latest supersynth, and a whole host of other epic titles.

Traktor Pro, the flagship four-decking DJing software, has also been treated to a 50% reduction.

There are also big savings to be had when you buy one of NI’s hardware/software bundles. So, if you’ve been waiting to pick up a Maschine, Komplete Kontrol or Komplete Audio interface, wait no longer.

The sale runs until 9 December, so best act fast.