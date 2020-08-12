Native Instruments’ Co-Founder and President step down to make way for “a new generation of leadership”

Following a turbulent year that has seen staff layoffs, a company restructure and criticism from ex-employees that it didn’t do enough to deal with issues of racism within its ranks , music technology monolith Native Instruments has announced that both Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Haver and Chief Innovation Officer and President Mate Galic are stepping down from their current leadership roles.

Daniel Haver joined Stephan Schmitt as a co-founder in 1997, and has led the company as CEO since. Mate Galic joined Native Instruments in 1999 and has worked closely alongside Daniel Haver. Since 2009, they have led the company together, but are now stepping into roles on a new Supervisory Board.

Constantin Koehncke, currently Global Marketing Director and heading up the company’s Los Angeles office, will become NI’s new Chief Executive Officer, while Robert Linke, currently Director of Sound Products, will take on the position of Chief Product Officer & President. The pair will make up the new Management Board, stepping into their roles on 1 October 2020.

Despite some negative headlines that weren’t directly related to its software and hardware, NI says that its current financial year is on course to be the best in its 24-year history. Despite this, Daniel Haver says: “Mate and I believe now is the right time to hand over the company to a new generation of leaders. Native Instruments today is in a very strong place and it’s on this foundation that Constantin and Robert will bring fresh energy, continuing to deliver exceptional products.

“Their many years of leadership in Marketing and Products and countless successful contributions made them the perfect choice to lead Native Instruments into the future.

"It’s been a privilege for us to lead Native Instruments for over 20 years and we’re immensely proud of what we have achieved as a company, as well as personally. Native Instruments will always be home to Mate and I, and we’re excited to support Constantin and Robert in writing the next successful chapter.”

Incoming CEO, Constantin Koehncke, says: “The accomplishments of Daniel and Mate in taking NI to this point are extraordinary. They grew the company from a small group of passionate technologists in Berlin into one of most relevant brands in music technology, still driven by the same passion and vision that created it.

"It’s an incredible honor to take on the challenge to transition Native Instruments into the future. Robert and I are especially thrilled to work with - and learn from - our passionate, talented and collaborative team, and to partner with all of them to take the company forward."