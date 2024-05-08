"One of the largest collections of music production software in the world": Native Instruments unveils NI 360 subscription platform

By
( , )
published

NI scraps Komplete Now and launches three-tier subscription service for Komplete content and plugins from NI, iZotope, Brainworx

NI
(Image credit: NI)

Native Instruments has announced the launch of a new subscription platform that gives music-makers access to software instruments from its Komplete collection, along with plugins from iZotope and Brainworx.

NI 360 is a tiered subscription platform with three pricing options, Essentials ($15/month), Plus ($25/month) and Pro ($50/month). Each tier offers a different selection of products, with Essentials giving producers access to 50 plugins and the Pro tier offering more than 130 instruments and effects. 

All three tiers feature some of NI's biggest hits, including Massive X, Battery 4, and the Trash distortion plugin. Also included are many of iZotope's well-respected mixing tools; the Essentials tier features basic versions of Neutron 4, Nectar 4 and Ozone 11, while higher tiers give you access to the pro versions. Find a full list of what's included in each tier here.

The platform will replace Komplete Now, NI's existing $10/month subscription service offering a suite of music production tools that included Massive X and Battery. Existing subscribers to Komplete Now will be automatically upgraded to the Essentials tier and given one year at the same price they're currently paying ($9.99/month). 

Once a subscription to NI 360 is cancelled, you'll lose access to its instruments and effects, but your settings and presets will be preserved in the state they were last saved in. Audio will continue to pass through effects plugins and instruments will operate for 15 minutes on opening, so you'll be able to access projects using plugins from your NI 360 subscription even after cancelling. 

Native Instruments' subscription platform will not be replacing perpetual licenses (a model that Waves tried and failed to implement last year) and all Native Instruments products can still be purchased by themselves.

NI 360 is being 'soft launched' this month, while Native Instruments focuses on gathering user feedback and ensuring a smooth transition to the new platform. A limited number of users will be able to access NI 360 before the full launch later this year.

Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm the Tech Editor for MusicRadar, working across everything from artist interviews to product news to tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm endlessly fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info