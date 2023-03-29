Waves Audio reverses its decision to adopt subscription-only model: "We are genuinely sorry for the distress it has caused"

Only hours ago, we reported on a widespread furore caused by plugin developer Waves Audio's announcement that it would be exclusively adopting a subscription-only model that would see existing owners of their software denied access to future updates.

It seems that Waves has taken heed of its customers' complaints, as the company has announced this afternoon that it'll be reversing this decision and bringing back the original perpetual license plugin model as an alternate offering to sit alongside the new Waves Creative Access subscription service.

"Following your feedback, we are bringing back the option to purchase and update perpetual Waves plugin and bundle licenses, side-by-side with the new Waves Creative Access subscriptions," their website reads. "We are working to make perpetual licenses available to you again as quickly as possible."

Reactions on Twitter have been mixed. Twitter user Matt Cavanaugh commended Waves' swift response, writing: "Good move, thank you for listening to all the feedback. I’ll admit, my trust in Waves is a little shakier after all this, but the effort is seen and appreciated."

Some have demanded that Waves offer customers further explanation or deliver an apology for silencing critics by hiding unfavourable Twitter replies below their original announcement thread. "A free plug-in as an apology would be a decent response to the distress caused," suggests Twitter user Wow+Flutter.

Sarey Savy echoes this sentiment, commenting: "It would be a good idea to give your loyal customers free updates to the latest version of the plugins they've previously bought. I've seen a couple comments in regards to this and highly agree this would move towards the right direction."

We've copied a statement (opens in new tab) from Waves CTO and co-founder Meir Shashoua below.

Dear Waves community,

Over the past few days, many of you have expressed concerns about our decision to discontinue perpetual plugin licenses and our move to an exclusive plugin subscription model. I would like to start by apologizing for the frustration we have caused many of you, our loyal customers. We understand that our move was sudden and disruptive, and did not sufficiently take into consideration your needs, wishes, and preferences. We are genuinely sorry for the distress it has caused.

After respectfully listening to your concerns, I want to share with you that we are bringing back the perpetual plugin license model, side-by-side with the new subscriptions. You will again be able to get plugins as perpetual licenses, just as before.

In addition, those of you who already own perpetual licenses will once again be able to update your plugins and receive a second license via the Waves Update Plan—again, just as before. This option, too, will be available alongside and independently of the subscription program.

We are currently putting all our efforts into making perpetual licenses available to you again, as quickly as possible. In the meantime, you can keep up-to-date on this webpage, where we will post real-time updates as they are available.

I would like you to know that we are committed to you, our users. We listened to your feedback, and we will continue to listen to you. Waves is a company filled with users and creators, just like you, and we are all as passionate about the products as you are. With this in mind, we will strive to find the way to make things right by you, and hopefully regain your trust.

Thank you for your feedback and continued support—I wish you all the best,

Meir Shashoua

CTO and Co-Founder

Waves Audio