NAMM 2020: KV331 was at NAMM, demoing the latest version of its award-winning Synthmaster One, which is now available on iphone, as well as ipad and as a plug-in.

It shares the engine that powers its bigger brother SynthMaster, but adds new features like wavetable synthesis, and comes crammed with over 1000 inspiring factory presets.

To learn more, watch the video above and head over to KV331.