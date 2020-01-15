NAMM 2020: Universal Audio claims its new product LUNA will “shape the future of recording”

NAMM 2020: It looks like Universal Audio is set to unveil something big when the 2020 NAMM show kicks off in Anaheim this Thursday, with the company website teasing the arrival of something called LUNA.

Right now, details on what exactly this might be are pretty thin on the ground, but an initial press releases promises something “that will shape the future of recording.” Described as “a new world of audio recording, mixing, and production tools”, this “groundbreaking” new product is, according to the brand, “built upon years of intensive research and development, and UA’s enduring commitment to analogue exploration.”

As for what LUNA might be, right now your guess is as good as ours. Some form of recording hardware? A new software platform? An evolution of the company’s DSP-equipped audio interfaces? All will be revealed tomorrow.

The announcement will be live streamed via the Universal Audio site on Thursday 15 January at 12.30pm PST (8.30pm GMT). Of course, we’ll be bringing you all the news from the first day of NAMM as soon as it's revealed.