NAMM 2020: Ashdown unveils new bass line with The Grail, Arc, Low-Rider and The Saint

NAMM 2020: Ashdown has announced a new line of four bass guitars dubbed The Grail, The Arc, The Low-Rider and The Saint, a collaboration between Ashdown's Mark Gooday and Chicago-based luthier Dan Lakin.

The new instruments have familiar outlines, pulling from a range of classic inspirations. Ashdown says they're built to stand the test of time, but we're not yet sure how or where they have been produced and the associated price points.

Components include Hipshot Tuners, Dunlop strap locks and Wilkinson bridges, though the initial press release does not offer information on woods or pickups/electronics. We are enjoying those painted headstocks, though...