NAMM 2019: Vox flies the flag with Union Jack Mini Superbeetle

NAMM 2019: In what could be considered fairly ironic timing given the current state of Brexit negotiations, Vox has unveiled a Union Jack-adorned version of the Mini Superbeetle.

Aside from the Union Jack aesthetic, it’s business as usual for the 50W, Beatles-aping mini amp stack, with a Nutube-based preamp and tremolo, plus a digital spring reverb.

In our review, we concluded the Mini Superbeetle was “a great recording tool as well as being ideal for home practice”, and that will no doubt go for this new version - if you don’t mind the ol’ red, white and blue, of course.

The Mini Superbeetle Union Jack is available from March for £385. Head over to Vox Amps for more.

In other Vox news, the company has also launched its ultra-affordable VX15 and Nutube-equipped VX50 amps, and added Warehouse speakers to a run of limited-edition AC15s.

