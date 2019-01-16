NAMM 2019: Vox equips limited-edition AC15s with Warehouse guitar speakers

NAMM 2019: Vox has announced the release of two new limited-edition AC15 combos featuring Warehouse guitar speakers.

The AC15HW1-G12C and AC15C1-G12C both come fitted with Warehouse’s American Vintage G12C, which promises to lend the iconic British amps an American flavour that possesses a “punchy low-end and distinctively clear top-end”.

These limited-edition combos also come fitted with a black leather covering. Classy.

The AC15HW1-G12C and AC15C1-G12C are available from March for £1,299 and £695 respectively. Head over to Vox Amps for more info.

This isn't the first Vox announcement for 2019; the Brit amp legend also revealed the ultra-affordable VX15 and Nutube-equipped VX50 guitar amps, and there's even more still to come...

