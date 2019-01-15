NAMM 2019: Vox announces ultra-affordable VX15 and Nutube-equipped VX50 guitar amps

NAMM 2019: Vox has expanded its VX line of modelling guitar amps with the addition of the low-cost VX15 GT and Nutube-equipped VX50 GTV.

As per previous VX entries, the amps boast Vox’s VET (Virtual Element Technology) modelling tech, plus lightweight enclosures with sealed bass-reflex ABS bodies.

11 amp models are onboard - Deluxe CL, Boutique CL, Boutique OD, Vox AC30, Vox AC30TB, Brit 1959, Brit 800, Brit VM, SL-OD, Double Rec, Line - as well as eight effects, including chorus, flanger, phaser, tremolo, analogue delay, tape echo, plus spring and hall reverbs.

Elsewhere, each amp includes a power level control, cab sim-enabled line out, plus a tuner, aux in and headphone out.

The VX50 GTV ups the ante by adding a Nutube preamp, USB output and integration with Vox’s Tone Room editor/librarian.

On the face of it, there’s not much to separate these from 2015's VX I and II, but we'd wager there's more than meets the eye here, especially with the addition of that Nutube preamp.

Given the feature set, the price tags are pretty reasonable for this pair, too: £129 for the VX15 GT, £219 for the VX50 GTV. Both are available from March - head over to Vox Amps for more.