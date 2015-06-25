Vox takes "an evolutionary step for modelling technology" with VX I & VX II guitar amps

Vox has announced the VX I and VX II modelling guitar amps, which offer more authentic modelled tones than the company's previous Valvetronix series, taking "an evolutionary step for modelling technology".

Both amps feature Vox's all-new VET (Virtual Element Technology) modelling, which emulates the actual circuits and components of amps, while an FET-based analogue power amp is designed to replicate the dynamic response of valve amps via a power level control.

11 amp models are included - Deluxe CL, Tweed 4x10, Boutique CL, Boutique OD, Vox AC30, Vox AC30TB, Brit 1959, Brit 800, Brit VM, SL-OD and Double Rec - as well as eight effects, which comprise chorus, flanger, phaser, tremolo, analogue delay, tape echo, plus spring and hall reverbs.

Elsewhere, the amps feature 11 presets for storing sounds, plus a completely reengineered cabinet made up of a one-piece, sealed enclosure that promises to enhance low-end and sound quality.

The VX II also includes a USB port for recording via PC, Mac and iOS, using the included JamVOX III modelling software.

The Vox VX I and VX II will be available from the end of June for £90 and £138 respectively. Head over to Vox for more info.