NAMM 2019: As a monster meet-and-greet queue grew ever longer, Van Halen and Chickenfoot bass legend Michael Anthony was backstage at the Peavey booth, and happy to discuss a variety of topics.

We got the lowdown on his signature Peavey VB-MA amp head, future plans with Sammy Hagar supergroups The Circle and Chickenfoot, and of course, whether there's any truth to those Van Halen reunion rumours...