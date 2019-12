NAMM 2019: Junkie XL - AKA Tom Holkenborg - has packed an awful lot into his lengthy career. Having made a name for himself with his chart-topping remix of Elvis Presley’s A Little Less Conversation, he’s gone on to become an in-demand film composer.

As anyone who’s seen his Studio Time YouTube series will attest, he’s also a bit of a gear-head, so it was no surprise to find him stalking the halls at NAMM. We caught up for a chat...