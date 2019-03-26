Tracktion’s Waveform 10 DAW is here, and it's full of workflow improvements

Development of Tracktion’s Waveform is continuing apace, and following a launch earlier this year, version 10 of the DAW is now available.

As you’d expect, this offers plenty of new features, starting with the Actions panel, which sits on the left-hand-side of the screen and can be used to display your most commonly used commands while hiding those that aren’t so important to you. You can also set up macros and keyboard shortcuts; in short, Actions is there to speed up your workflow.

Track grouping is now a feature, enabling you to work with multiple parts at once, while improvements have also been made to clip editing and crash protection.

There are also 62 new built-in plugins; these have an analogue circuit-inspired interface, and are said to be perfect for building complex rack environments. The new Auto-Tune Access comes included, too.

The basic version of Waveform 10 costs $119, with the price rising to $499 for the Extreme Pack. Between these there's the standard pack, which retails for $259.

Waveform 10 is available for Windows, Mac, Linux and even Raspberry Pi. You can download a demo and find out more on the Tracktion Software website.