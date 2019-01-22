NAMM 2019: The Nord Piano Monitor is designed to make your keyboard sound like it was meant to

NAMM 2019: Clavia/Nord has been creating high-quality keyboards for years, but their sounds will inevitably be affected by your chosen speakers. Now the company is offering to take care of that link in the sonic chain, too, with the Nord Piano Monitor.

Designed for “optimal nearfield listening” and “impressive depth and dynamics,” these 80 Watt red speakers - they had to be, didn’t they? - can be mounted to your Nord Piano 4 with the optional brackets, or attached to standard mic stands. As well as a keyboard input, you also get an aux audio input so that you can connect another music-playing device and jam along.

The Nord Piano Monitor should be shipping by spring at the latest. We’re still waiting on a price, but further details can be found on the Nord Keyboards website.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NAMM 2019 - all the news

The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.