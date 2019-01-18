NAMM 2019: Reftone’s LD-2H headphones are like monitor speakers for your ears

NAMM 2019: Reftone has announced its LD-2H univeral in-ear reference headphones, which are based on the company’s 2LD Studio Reference Monitors.

Designed to offer reliable in-ear monitoring performance, these were developed in collaboration with Stealth Sonics.

“I asked Stealth Sonics to develop our exclusive LD-2H In-Ears because they understood the science behind our 2LD reference speakers and were able to deliver the most accurate sound signature to match our quality standards,” says Dave Hampton, Designer, Co-Founder & CEO of Reftone.

“Reftone users have grown to rely on the reference quality they get from our 2LD speakers in the studio,” explains Lisa Chamblee, Co-Founder & COO of Reftone. “Now, they can extend it to their mobile devices with our new LD-2H In-Ears. They’ll have the same sonic reference to mix on the move, or use them as a reliable headphone mix check.”

The Reftone LD-2Hs can be pre-ordered for $199, though the shipping date hasn’t yet been confirmed. Find out more on the Reftone website.

