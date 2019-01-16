NAMM 2019: Korg sees red with the Kronos Special Edition workstation

NAMM 2019: If you like the scorched look, you’ll dig Korg’s new Kronos SE, a special edition version of the all-conquering workstation that comes with a “red gradation” finish.

This fiery livery probably won’t be for everyone, but it’ll certainly ensure that you stand out on stage. What’s more, the SE has some internal improvements, including the addition of the Italian grand piano that debuted in Korg’s Grandstage. You also get a showcase of sounds from KApro - AKA Kurt Ader - who has developed more than 100 titles in Korg’s sound library series.

The Kronos SE will be blazing off the production line in March in 61-, 73- and 88-note configurations. Pricing is still to be announced, but more details can be found on the Korg website.

