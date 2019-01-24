NAMM 2019: Gretsch Electromatic range goes for gold with new G5655TG

NAMM 2019: Gretsch has added a bit of bling to the Electromatic range this year, by making the formally limited edition G5655TG Center Block Jr. Single-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware a permanent offering in its 2019 line-up

The smaller-bodied semi-hollow single-cut electric will be available in three new finishes, including Azure Metallic, Cadillac Green and Orange Stain. Underneath the typically desirable Gretsch paintwork is chambered spruce centre block, while the guitar is also equipped with Dual Black Top Broad’Tron humbuckers, Bigsby B70 vibrato and Graph Tech NuBone nut. All three finish options will have an MSRP of €979 / £859.

New Jet finishes

Also added to the Electromatic in 2019 are new finishes for two existing models, the G5220 Electromatic Jet BT Single-Cut with V-Stoptail (MSRP €519 / £460) is now available in Jade Grey Metallic coating, while the G5230T Electromatic Jet FT Single-Cut with Bigsby (MSRP €599 / £529) is now offered in Aleutian Blue.

