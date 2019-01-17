NAMM 2019: Godin launches Multiac Steel acoustic guitar

NAMM 2019: Godin has announced the latest entry in its Multiac line of acoustic guitars , the Multiac Steel.

Based on the design of the Multiac Doyle Dykes Signature, the Steel delivers authentic acoustic sounds with zero feedback, according to Godin.

It’s equipped with a custom-voiced LR Baggs Electronic system, with the ability to blend an LB6 under-saddle transducer with a Lyric internal microphone, while there’s also a Seymour Duncan Lipstick pickup, which can be introduced via volume and tone knobs.

Otherwise, the new model features a solid spruce top, dual chambered mahogany body, mahogany neck, Richlite fingerboard and white binding with a natural finish.

We rate the Multiac Encore Nylon as one of the best nylon-string acoustic guitars on the market, so we’ve got high hopes for this one.

There’s no RRP yet, but the Multiac Steel is due to hit stores post-NAMM. See Godin Guitars for more info.

The news follows two other announcements from the Canadian firm: a signature guitar for Phil Collins guitarist Daryl Stuermer, as well as plans to release its first-ever acoustic guitar line.

