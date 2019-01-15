NAMM 2019: Godin reveals Daryl Stuermer DS-1 signature guitar

NAMM 2019: Godin has unveiled a signature guitar for Phil Collins guitarist Daryl Stuermer, the DS-1 Signature Edition.

Godin is promising “rocking tonal possibilities” courtesy of a Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2 neck pickup and Custom SH-11P in the bridge, complete with five-way pickup selector switch.

The guitar itself features a Canadian Laurentian basswood body with a AA flame top in a high-gloss Trans Red finish.

Other specs include a 25.5” scale length, Richlite fingerboard, Godin Tru Loc Tremolo system and the Godin High Definition Revoicer, which alters the EQ curve of the pickups.

This one is set to hit stores post-NAMM, with the price yet to be announced.

In other hot Godin NAMM news, the company is set to unveil its first-ever acoustic guitar line this year.

