NAMM 2019: Godin set to release its first-ever acoustic guitar line

NAMM 2019: Canadian guitar co Godin has started 2019 with a bang, announcing plans to release its first-ever acoustic guitars this year.

We don’t know much about the specs yet, but the first model to be unveiled is the Rialto, which features a striking matte green finish, complete with body-mounted volume and tone knobs.

Judging by the promo video below, more traditional looks will also be available.

Godin plays host to respected brands Art & Lutherie, Simon & Patrick and Seagull, so the company already has considerable experience in the acoustic field, but with a few Godin electronic flourishes could really separate these from the crowd.

There’s no word on a launch date yet, but we’d wager we’ll be finding out more at the Godin stand very shortly...