NAMM 2019: Analogue Solutions Generator now available as a Eurorack module

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

NAMM 2019: Analogues Solutions has announced a new edition of its multi-channel step-sequencer, Generator and now it's available as a Eurorack module.

The new edition retains the same features as before; three CV sequencing channels with independent controls and a simple, effective MIDI clocking system, which we loved for its immense flexibility for step placement manipulation.

On top of that you are treated to the Voltage Generator and Beat section, which allow for more complex sequencer interaction.

The Generator Eurorack module comes in an 84HP from factor, so should fit in to most enclosures and is priced at £599 inc VAT.

It's available to buy now, direct from the Analogue Solutions website.