NAMM 2019: 7 new wallet-friendly basses incoming from Cort

NAMM 2019: Not content with unveiling a slew of new electric guitars, Cort has also been working hard behind the scenes on seven new quality, affordable bass guitars in readiness for NAMM 2019. Time to check out the new releases...

Cort GB74Gig

GB74Gig

The GB74Gig features Humbucker, J-style single-coil and P-style split-coil pickups, ensuring players can deliver everything from unbridled power to a buttery smooth tone.

The unique bridge pickup is capable of punching out meaty humbucker sounds as well as clear and open single-coil tones, with a 3-way toggle that enables the player to choose between coil or both.

The pickup balancer knob provides further versatility, so you can select or mix in the split-coil P-style neck pickup. Controls also include an Omega Bass bridge and Passive Tone control. The GB74Gig is finished in Lake Placid Blue.

Cort B4 Plus AS RM

The B4 Plus AS line-up has been updated to include an RM variation. RM models feature a Roasted Maple fingerboard which lends itself to a brighter and punchier sound.

The guitar also boasts an open pore finish body, which is available in three new finishes – Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red and Trans Black. Five-string versions are also available.

Cort Action HH4

Action HH4

Cort’s Action Series has grown to include the new Action HH4, replete with a two-humbucker configuration and a versatile wiring scheme which opens players up to a variety of usable sounds as well as the usual active/passive switching option. The tone control has also been wired to be usable in the passive setting for even more tonal variety.

There are three finish options - Blood Red Metallic, Tasman Light Blue and Black - all with a pearlescent effect to help bassists cut a dash on stage.

Find out more about Cort basses.

