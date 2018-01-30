NAMM 2018: Laney releases "ultimate fly-rig" Ironheart-SLS and cute-as-a-button Mini Amp range

NAMM 2018: UK firm Laney Amps unveiled contrasting products in Anaheim, with the 300W Iron Heart IRT-SLS pitched as the "ultimate fly-rig", while their diminutive new Bluetooth-compatible Mini Amp range looks destined for bedrooms and tabletops the world over.

First up, the serious business. The no-nonsense Ironheart livery of the IRT-SLS (above) adorns a unit that offers clean, rhythm and lead channels, separate EQs and two power modes: high-power pumps between 3 to 300W RMS, while standard mode delivers <1 to 60W.

We have high hopes for this one, which is why we've named it one of the best amps of NAMM 2018.

Laney Mini and Laney Mini-ST

Next up, we have Laney's eminently covetable entry into the world of ultra-compact cuteness.

These battery-powered lunchboxes are available in three styles, all inspired by Laney's 50-year back catalogue, and come in two spec levels. Mini is the basic mono one-speaker model, while Mini-ST adds stereo amplification, twin speakers and a built-in digital delay.

Laney has also equipped its Smartphone Insert Technology - a 3.5mm input for easy connection to guitar tone-generating apps.

For more info, head over to www.laney.co.uk