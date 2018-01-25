NAMM 2018: Fender Custom Shop's jawdropping Prestige Collection in pictures

NAMM 2018: The Fender Custom Shop display is always one of the most eagerly anticipated features at any given NAMM, and this year's is no exception.

Arguably stealing the show - even upstaging Yuri Shirkov's latest outlandish flagship - the all-new Prestige Collection is a stable of nine ultra-desirable guitars, each built by a Custom Shop master builder, including the aforementioned Shirkov.

“The Prestige Collection is the foundation of the Fender Custom Shop,” said Mike Lewis, VP Product Development, Fender Custom Shop. “It’s really what we’re all about–continually pushing the envelope of design innovation and craftsmanship to create one-of-a-kind playable works of art.

"Our Annual Collection models are conceived in the shop to showcase new developments—pickup designs, wiring innovations, finish processes, wood combinations and more. It’s also a way for the Shop to surprise and delight players with something they didn’t know they wanted or inspire new custom builds.”

We hightailed it over to the stand to bring you these wallet-worrying shots.

Paul Waller: Prestige 9-Neck Guitar - $96,000

Among the eight innovative Prestige Collection models is Paul Waller’s frankly disturbing Prestige 9-Neck Guitar (above), which features popular pre-CBS model necks Fender produced before 1965.

Necks featured include those from a four-string mandolin, Mustang, Jaguar, Telecaster, Stratocaster, Jazzmaster, Bass VI, Jazz Bass and Precision Bass.

According to Waller, the biggest challenge was trying to get all the different body shapes to flow into one seamless design.