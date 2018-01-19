NAMM 2018: EMG unleashes Kirk Hammett Bone Breaker pickup set

NAMM 2018: EMG has announced a new pickup set for Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, the Bone Breaker.

The new humbuckers feature slight preamp adjustments and combine Alnico 5 and ceramic magnets to produce what EMG calls “the perfect tone beast”.

“Metallica’s crunch sound is often cleaner than people expect”, says Kirk.

“My taste in tone has definitely changed over the years. I don’t like to use as much distortion these days - I prefer my tone to be nice and crisp.”

Promising to deliver crushing distorted leads and rounded rhythm tones alike via BB-B ceramic bridge and BB-N Alnico 5 neck pickups, the Kirk Hammett Bone Breaker Set is available now for $199 from EMG Pickups.